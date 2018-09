South African Kwaito groups Trompies and Alaska will perform on Independence Day at Masa Garden in Rasesa.

The legendary groups will be joined on stage by Thebe, Orlando Pantsula, Mapetla, Skazzo, 7ven-11, DJ Sly, Calobooz, R.O.B, Peekay and many more local artists.

Tickets for the show, which is brought by 7ven-11 and Mochudi Centre Chiefs, are going at P100 advance, P150 at the gate and P300 VIP.

Patrons are asked to wear their team’s colours or military wear.

Gates open at 1200hrs.