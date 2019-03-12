Trojan security P2 million suspected robber remanded

Trojan Security Company suspected robber Gerald Zikhale who had absconded after robbing the company of P2 million belonging to Bank Gaborone seven years ago has been remanded in custody.

In his appearance before court last week, the Prosecutor Bruce Seoposengwe said the matter was called out in court for arraignment in January 2019 but it could not proceed as the accused had indicated that he had previously appeared three times before Chief Magistrate Faith Ngandu in Broadhurst for the same matter.

The accused’s Attorney, Joao Salbany sought explanation from the prosecution on why the matter was moved to Molepolole Magistrate Court.

He also notified court that he intended to apply for bail.

However Senior Magistrate Nthabiseng Merafhe-Tladi ordered the prosecution and attorney to file affidavits and set mention dates for March 11th, 2019.

42-year-old Zikhale from Mashabane Ward, in Bokaa village and his co- accused Meshack Kangkangwane, who was then the employee of the said security company, Onkabetse Malope an accomplice witness, Motlhathobi Bagopi and Brutas Mokgalo now deceased are suspected to have robbed Trojan Security at gun point in Kumakwane in August 2011.

The accomplice witness, Malope is said to have confessed before the court that a certain Lefenyo Molefe who had engaged him to repair his car sold the robbery idea to him.

Malope allegedly contacted Bagopi to make all the arrangements for a successful heist.

It is alleged that on the fateful day Bagopi called Malope at midnight and they drove along Gabane road to Engine Filling Station where they parked their getaway car.

Malope later remained behind at the main road in Gabane leading to Kumakwane in order to alert his colleagues when the security van approached.

After the accused had completed their mission, Malope drove to Gaborone and met his co-accused next to Julia Molefe traffic lights in Gaborone and they later on drove to Jerry Zikhale’s place in Bokaa where they shared the loot.