TRL to celebrate valentine’s in style

Tati River Lodge is offering couples the chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style this year.

On the 14th, TRL have organised a Valentine’s Candle Light Dinner, with jazz crooner Thabang Garogwe’s silky smooth sound providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of romance.

The theme is red, white and black, with the night set to start at 1800hrs.

Tickets cost P350 couple, P180 single and P110 for children under 12 (who obviously must be accompanied by an adult!).

The fee includes a rose and chocolate for ladies and a glass of wine for both genders.