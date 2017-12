Back by popular demand. Tati River Lodge has once again changed Francistown’s Friday nights by returning the once popular Happy Hour on Friday.

Almost a month since they started, Francistown’s young executives and those looking for a unique setting go for a sundowner at the lodge overlooking the Tati river where they are treated to free snacks and reduced prices on selected beverages.

DJs Cue and Dude are always on hand with soothing house and festive jams.