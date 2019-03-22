TRL celebrates soul Sundays first annivesary

Tati River Lodge will be celebrating its Soul Sundays one year anniversary on the 31st of March.

“ There will be three artists on the line up, Bouncy, Scar and Mosako. DJ Cue, Da Drat, Staff and Dude will also be there. Entrance fee before 1600 hours is P30 and P40 after. TRL Soul Sundays started last year March due to what we identified as lack of decent entertainment in Francistown on Sundays. We hold it every last Sunday of the month and since we are celebrating the anniversary we encourage people to come in large numbers to experience our exceptional customer service,” said the sales and marketing officer for TRL, Cheng Maganu.