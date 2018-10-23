Triumph through adversity

Students with disability graduate from Limkokwing university

Close to 500 Limkokwing University Of Creative Technology students graduated at the Gaborone campus last week Thursday.

Among the graduates were those living with disabilities.

“This is the day I have been waiting for. I have always prayed to be at this stage, holding my B.A in interior architect,” pointed out a special need student, Tebatso Matsaga.

The 39 -year -old amputee who lost a left arm after a horrible car accident in 2011 stated that it took him long to achieve his goal, but he never allowed his condition to stand in the way of progress.

“I was doing my second year when I got injured. Two people lost their lives in that car crash and I lost an arm and that encouraged me because I knew God was on my side, He spared me for a reason,” Motsaga further added.

The only challenge remaining before him is to get a job and start a family.

“Armed with my B.A, all I need is a job and then I will marry and start a family,” he quipped.

Motsaga could have completed his studies in 2012, but due to the accident, he took a break and resumed his studies in 2014. In 2016 he had to get an amputation as the arm was not getting any better and took another break from class.

However, this year he managed to graduate against all odds.

Two other students with special needs graduated with him on the day, one with physical disability and another with albinism.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of tertiary education, research, science and technology, Ngaka Ngaka applauded the institute and the graduates; “To you who are graduating, you are a testimony that disability is not inability. You have the power in you to change the views of people and the world,” the minister said.

Limkokwing, which is one of the leading universities of creative technology in the world has twelve campuses around the world, including in Botswana, Malaysia and London among others.