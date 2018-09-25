Triple threat

Man in trouble over threat to kill, assault

A 23-year-old man, accused of threatening to kill his former girlfriend, her child and her new boyfriend appeared in court this week charged with three counts of threat to kill and two counts of assault.

The young man, Letlhogile Masa from Gamollale ward, appeared before Molepolole Chief Magistrate Linah Oahile-Mokibe.

According to the charge sheet, on August 31, 2018 at Diagane lands, the accused threatened his former girlfriend, Tshepang Babantsho saying; “I will kill you then kill your lover, actually, I will start with your lover. I will follow him to his workplace and kill him, then come back to kill you at your home together with your child.”

On Sunday, still at Diagane lands he also threatened to kill Onthusitse Morule, who is Babantsho’s lover.

“If I enter into the house I am going to kill all of you,” Masa allegedly said before forcibly entering the house where he assaulted Morule and Babantsho by hitting them with a wooden stick.

Masa was allegedly angered by the fact that his girlfriend moved on with life and fell in love with another man while he was prison where he had been remanded for a threat to kill case which was later on withdrawn.

Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Motshwari Mokamogo said investigations were on going and that the complainants who were initially hospitalised had since been discharged from hospital.

“We pray that the accused be remanded in custody looking at the nature of charges laid against him. After threatening the complainants, the accused assaulted them. It is quite evident that if released on bail he will likely complete his mission,” said Mokamogo.

Instead of pleading with the court to grant him bail, Masa however, requested the court to instruct the police to go and get his money that he gave to Babantsho’s mother.

The accused will appear for next mention on October 4.