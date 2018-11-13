Triple murder suspects taste freedom

Three co -accused in a case in which a Molepolole man is accused of killing his mother, father and his sibling were this week released on bail.

This follows the granting of bail to primary suspect, Tebogo Ramantosha last month by Molepolole Chief Magistrate, Linah Oahile-Mokibe.

Representing the substantive prosecutor from Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Pascal Mhandu, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso said the Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Diane Lentigetse had informed him that the investigations on the matter have been completed.

“The accused cannot interfere with what is left, only the stole decoder has not yet been recovered, it is difficult for the investigating officer to find the person who had that decoder,” said Koketso.

He told the court that they have agreed that the accused may be granted bail with conditions that they report to Block 6 police every fortnight and bring two sureties binding themselves with the sum of P2 500 each.

Ramantosha, 27, and his co-accused Mmoloki Boniface Tlhaelo (37), Poloko Segwagwa (27) and Cornelius Saidoo (38) are each facing three counts of murder and a single count of robbery for allegedly killing 55-year-old Patrick Ramantosha, his wife Boingotlo Ramantosha (47) and their last born son, Keabetswe Ramantosha (22) on June 21st, 2018 at Ntloelengwae ward.

They also stole a 32- inch LG television set valued at P3 000.00 and a Philibao free to air decoder valued at P300.00.

The lifeless bodies of the three victims were found with faces covered with duct tape and pieces of fabric while their hands and legs were tied together with shoestrings.

The quartet will appear for mention on December 3rd, 2018.