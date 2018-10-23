Triple murder accused denies raping old lady

Despite his feared reputation, notorious Nkange native Habana ‘Gaddafi’ Million, 27, sent court into stiches of laughter when he claimed the 61-year-old woman he is accused of raping was in fact his girlfriend.

Appearing before Masunga Magistrates Court last Wednesday, Million, who is the main suspect in three on-going murder cases, refuted the rape allegations, which date back to his home village in October 2016.

The elderly woman claims Million – who she referred to as ‘Gaddafi’ and said was like her own child – followed her from a drinking spot in the wee hours of the morning.

“He grabbed me by the throat from behind. He overpowered me and then raped me,” the visibly shaken lady told The Voice outside court.

She further claimed that ‘Gaddafi’ then dragged her to his grandfather’s house where she says he raped her ‘the whole night’.

“He released me in the morning,” she said quietly, adding that considering the other crimes Million is accused of, she feels lucky to be alive.

Giving evidence before court, Dr Owema Mbo revealed DNA samples collected from the victim conclusively matched that of the accused.

Doctor Mbo also told court that during his examination of the victim he inserted two fingers easily in the victim’s vagina and she did not show any pain.

“She had no injuries and the inning of the vagina was absent, a sign that she was sexually active,” the doctor explained.

This prompted a bizarre exchange, with Million poising questions to the medical expert on cross examination.

“You said she felt no pain when you inserted your fingers in her vagina, why would you say she was raped?

“When there’s forceful entry the friction will definitely cause bruises – how come she felt no pain when you inserted your fingers?” asked Gaddafi.

In his response Dr Mbo said it was normal for rape victims to surrender their bodies during the rape ordeal, but that does not in any way mean they were not raped.

“My duty as a doctor is not to find out if someone was raped but to collect DNA ,” added Mbo.

Continuing his questioning, Million then asked the doctor to describe the condition his accuser was in when she came to him for examination.

“Was she speaking clearly or did she appear to be scared?” he demanded.

Doctor Mbo responded that the victim was walking and talking just fine.

“Her voice was clear and she appeared normal but a bit stressed,” he said.

Following the exchange, presiding Magistrate Segametsi Basinyi postponed the trial to 1st November at Nkange Customary Court, where the accused will also be on trial for assaulting an old woman.