Trio escape from Phikwe prision

Described as ‘dangerous’ by police

Selibe Phikwe residents are on high alert after five prisoners managed to escape from the town’s Maximum Security Prison at the weekend.

Since the breakout, which occurred at around 1300hrs on Sunday, Police have managed to recapture two of the escapees.

However, at the time of going to press, three of the men – described as ‘dangerous’ by the police – were still on the loose.

The missing trio includes 25-year-old Akanyang Molatlhegi, who is currently on remand awaiting trial for murder, as well as Zimbabwean duo Tumelo Moyo, 21, and Xolani Dube.

23-year-old Dube is serving a 10-year sentence for rape and robbery whilst Moyo is on remand accused of robbery.

In a press release issued on the day of the escape, Assistant Commissioner Wamorena Ramolefhe, urged the public to be cautious.

“Anyone with information leading to the escapees arrest should contact Selibe Phikwe Prison at 2610555 or report to the nearest Police Station or Prison,” reads part of the release.

Meanwhile, when asked how the escape happened, Botswana Prison Service PRO Kabelo Gaseitsiwe told this publicatio, “It is beyond our reasoning or understanding to say much as we are still investigating.”

However, sources close to The Voice claimed the prisoners overpowered and assaulted a warder who was guarding the gate before snatching his keys and fleeing to freedom.