Trio accused of killing their father

Three siblings appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Friday (21st April) accused of murdering their father.

Unemployed brothers, Meshack James, 31, and Kabelo James, 29, and their special constable sister, Happy James, 27, allegedly worked in conjunction to kill their 70-year-old father, Thomas James with an iron rod in Matshelagabedi village on Thursday.

Giving evidence before court, Investigative officer, detective assistant superintendent, Lawrence Nthoiwa revealed that the two brothers had already been detained when he arrived on the scene.

“We received a call and went to Matshelagabedi village and upon arrival I found out that accused one (Meshack) and two (Kabelo) were already arrested,” he testified.

Nthoiwa explained that he subsequently interviewed the two men, telling court, “Accused one said he was told by accused two and three that their father had started with his ‘arrogant behavior’.

“He then said they searched for the deceased and did not find him, only to eventually locate him on his way from the tuck-shop, where accused one hit him with an iron rod on the head,” the investigative officer said.

Continuing his narrative, the assistant superintendent said Meshack claimed that after he was beaten his father walked a distance of about two kilometers before falling down.

Nthoiwa added that the two brothers ‘were excessively drunk’ when he interviewed them.

When given a chance to speak the brothers declined the opportunity whilst Happy claimed not to know anything about the murder.

“I was in the house when I heard a knock from my younger brother who told me that accused one has killed our father. I asked if he was serious and he said yes.”

Continuing her defence, Happy went on to say, “Then accused one called me and told me that ‘he has done his work’. I asked him what he meant and he said that he had killed our father.

“I do not know anything about the murder of my father,” insisted Happy.

However, presiding Magistrate, Kaveri Kapeko remanded the trio in custody to allow officers to continue their investigations without the risk of interference.

The siblings are to appear in court in 14 days (May the 4th) for status hearing.