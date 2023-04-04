Tricked for votes

Ministry of lands silent as properties remain idle

When President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi gave a green light for Batswana to subdivide their ploughing fields to embark on other business ventures, in 2019, little did he know that he was opening floodgates that would cause financial ruin to many.

Hundreds of excited Batswana heeded the president’s pre-election call and subdivided their fields either developing, selling, or embarking on other projects using finances acquired from commercial lenders.

Four years later, after the presidential directive CAB 14A of 2019, some land boards are i...