Triccs headlines ‘The Final Comedy Night’

Triccs will headline ‘The Final Comedy Night’ dubbed #KeEneYoTriccs show at Phakalane Golf Estate Resort tonight (Friday).

With supporting acts such as BK and Jonny Pula, doors for the show will open at 1900hrs.

“We decided to call this the final show because the venue is closing for renovations and we have been holding our comedy nights every last Friday of the month since 2016,” the funnyman told Big Weekend.

Known as the Pantsula with jokes, Triccs has previously performed at Maitisong Comedy Festival and Soweto versus Gaborone shows amongst others.