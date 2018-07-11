Trespassing teenager whipped

A young man convicted for criminal trespass at Mogoditshane Senior Secondary School was last week given three strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks.

Looking confused and embarrassed before a Mogoditshane Customary Court, 18-year-old Keorapetse Galebake from Nkoyaphiri ward in Mogoditshane, begged for mercy and pleaded for a non-custodial sentence.

The court heard that on the night of the African Child Day, June 16th, Galebake unlawfully entered the school premises by jumping over the fence while the students were having an entertainment session inside the school hall.

The accused was seen by one of the students who then alerted one of the teachers about the unknown man he suspected to be a thief, idling around the hall.

When the teacher confronted him and asked him what he was looking for, Galebake is said to have bolted and the students gave chase caught him before he was rescued by one of the teachers.

When Chief Alfred Dihutso asked him about his intention to enter the school premises unlawfully Galebake meekly responded: “E ne e le dilo tsa bongwana (it was just childish behaviour)”.

The remorseful Galebake then pleaded with the court to forgive him as he said a prison sentence would cause pain and stress for his family.

Kgosi Dihutso considered the accused’s plea and ordered that he be whipped three times on his bare buttocks while the other four strokes were suspended.

The chief cautioned Galebake that should he commit a similar offence all the 7 strokes will be applied without mercy.