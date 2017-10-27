Teen mother kills 10-month-old baby

The Mokwena family in Lotlhakane East, along Lobatse road was left reeling in shock last week Thursday after their daughter allegedly killed her 10-month-old baby by suffocating and strangling.

The incident took place at the family home, where the young mother, 17-year-old Xolani Mokwena was alone that afternoon with the child, (daughter).

Allegations are that the mother even confessed to the police during questioning that the incident occurred due to a ‘spiritual attack.’

The family let out that although they did not report a simillar incident to the police, it was allegedly not the first baby the suspect had strangled to death.

According to Kanye police Station Commander, Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale, the young mother blamed her horrific actions on a ‘spiritual attack.’

“She told the police that she was in a trance when she performed the act and she therefore did not see herself killing her own baby,” said Mogale.

Mogale revealed that Xolani’s 57-year-old Grandmother who reported the mother to the police immediately discovered the lifeless body of the child.

“The shocked granny said she noticed the child was dead when she tried to call her and she did not respond,” said Mogale.

The top cop also revealed that the suspect appeared before Kanye magistrate court on Tuesday to answer to a charge of murder.