Traffic cop investigated for rape

A Bobonong Police Traffic officer is in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly raping a minor.

The incident is said to have happened on Sunday along Bobonong-Molalatau road near a sewage pond.

It is alleged that the 42-year-old officer met the 15-year-old girl at a shopping centre, offered her a ride and drove into the bush where he raped her.

Bobonong Police Station Commander, Paul Seoko, confirmed the incident and said the suspect is currently under police custody and he will appear before Magistrate Court anytime this week.

The Station Commander added that rape is a serious crime and that the Police Commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe took the decision to immediately suspend the suspect.

“We are concerned at the rising number of rape cases in our policing area. This year since January we have registered 5 rape cases. Women should not live in fear because of these particular men and we will do all we can to secure their safety. It’s a pity this case is against one of our officers and it is disappointing,” said Seoko.

When asked about allegations that the suspect offered the young girl P20 after raping her, Seoko said the investigations are ongoing and that more details will be heard in court.