Traffic cop hacked to death along A1

Mahalapye police are investigating a case in which a 38-year-old traffic constable was murdered near Lose Siding along A1 road on Christmas eve.



Police Spokesperson Jason Chabota this afternoon confirmed the incident.



He said it happened at 8:10pm when the officer was on highway patrol duty.

He said he was accompanied by his 29-year-old female colleague who was also attacked and released from hospital after she was treated for injuries and shock.



“The two officers stopped a car that was over-speeding and when they confronted the suspects they came out of the car armed with an axe which they used to attack the officers. The deceased sustained major injuries and he was certified dead by doctors upon arrival at Mahalapye hospital,” said Chabota.



He said the suspects were later arrested in Mahalapye.



Chabota said the suspects were wanted by Maun police after they recently escaped from their custody.



The three are said to have been arrested for stock theft and burglary and break-in.



“We suspect when the traffic officers stopped them they thought it was in connection with their offences. Usually our traffic officers are not armed while on duty. The BMW car they were driving was also stolen from Maun and it’s registration numbers were of a Mazda 3 car. The three are all from Maun. They are remanded in custody while the investigations are on going,” he said.



In another murder incident that happened same night of Christmas eve at Xhosa ward in Mahalapye, a 32-year-old man was murdered at the shebeen.



Chabota said according to the report they got, three men went to the shebeen and started harrasing people.



He said one of them tried to stop the other two and the deceased allegedly hit him with a metal rod.



He said the other one got angry and hit the deceased with a beer bottle on the head and he sustained injuries.



The victim was rushed to Mahalapye Hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival.



Police investigations are continuing.