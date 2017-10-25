Traditional doctor arrested for unlawful possession of animal trophy

Kanye Police are investigating a case in which 47-year-old Lebogang Mmusi of Kgwakgwe Ward was found in possession of animal parts suspected to be of protected animals.

Mmusi got caught after he was spotted throwing away a parcel during a police patrol exercise at Losabanyana settlement.

Upon close inspection, Sejelo Police officers on duty are said to have discovered the discarded object to be a dead jackal.

During the body search, the officers are said to have found traditional medicines which Mmusi admitted were his and that as a traditional doctor he used them for treating his patients.

More animal trophies were found at Mmusi’s home including a carcass suspected to be of a goshawk.

Other items recovered at the self-proclaimed traditional doctor’s house were an animal skin suspected to be of an ant-bear, a shell suspected to be of an Ostrich egg, a tortoiseshell, porcupine quills and feathers suspected to belong to a vulture.

Confirming the incident, Sejelo Police Station Commander, Superintendent Sello Ntwaagae confirmed the incident saying that all the suspected items are with wildlife biologists who will ascertain their authenticity.

He added that there was not much to share as investigations into the matter were still underway.