Tracing the origins of Barolong boo-Seleka

How Moroka and Matsiloje villages are historically connected

Nestled between the two rivers of Ntshe and Gwebasechana, Moroka village in the north-eastern part of Botswana is home to Barolong Boo-Seleka.

The tribe can be traced back to the founding father Kgosi Morolong who ruled over 700 years ago.

This is a clan which followed Seleka after a feud between Tau Morolong’s four sons Tshidi, Rratlou, Seleka and Rapulana escalated.

The multi-cultural village, which is bordered by Zimbabwe, is also home to Bakalaka, Ndebele and the Zezuru who first settled in the Moroka in 1940.

The village’s current chief, Kgosi George Moroka, a grandson of Samuel Moroka who led the tribe from That-Nchu in South Africa (SA) in the 1890’s, says his grandfather left SA following a dispute between him and his younger brother Tshipinare.

“He led his tribe up north through the Tswapong area using ox wagons and donkeys, while others walked on foot,” revealed Moroka, adding that while many did not make the trip a good number arrived in Matsiloje in the early 1920’s where they stayed for some time.

“He named the place Matsiloje which translates to ‘nnang malatsi lo je’ (stay for a couple of days and eat),” narrated Moroka in an exclusive interview with The Voice.

According to the softly spoken Kgosi, in their quest to find suitable land to build permanent homes, graze their cattle and plough, his grandfather led the tribe to the present day Moroka, which was named after him.

“He died in 1932 and was buried at Moroka Burial Cemetery.”

The Moroka royal said Chieftancy changed hands a couple of times after his grandfather’s death.

He was succeeded by his younger brother George, who Moroka is named after. George didn’t rule for long and was succeeded by Percy Tshabadira Moroka in September 1935 but died in 1969.

Walter Mokgosi Moroka took over but was removed in the 60’s and died in 1997.

“He was succeeded by my father Godfrey Monnagaaratwe Moroka who ruled until he retired due to ill health in 1988,” he said.

In 1989 his wife Regent Elizabeth Moroka held fort for her children until she retired in 2005 to hand over to her son and current leader George Morwagaabuse Moroka.

“The village has five wards led by Headmen of Arbitration. We have Central 1, Central 2 (Zezuru ward), Dombo, Ntewane and Kwenane,” he said.

Explaining their relationship with the kudu or tholo, which is widely known as their totem, Moroka said the relationship goes back to the 1900s when Moroka Moroka’s eldest son Morolong was saved from thirst by the horned animal.

“Apparently he had been looking for stray cattle in the bush and was extremely thirsty when a kudu sprang from the nearby trees. His hunter instincts told him to chase after it and the animal led him to a watering hole,” Moroka told The Voice, adding that when Morolong later narrated the story to the elders, they promptly decided to keep the animal sacred.

“It is a taboo to eat a kudu if you are a Morolong. If you do your teeth will fall off,” he added with a chuckle, displaying a full set of healthy teeth.

As a modern day tribal leader Kgosi Moroka said he continuously looks for opportunities to help the village become self-sustainable.

“We have a lot of hills in this village which have ancient rock paintings. We want to find ways to market these hills as tourism destinations.”

Moroka further said he was also worried that students in his village walk 5kms every day to Ramoja Junior Secondary School.

“We need boarding facilities in the school to make learning more conducive,” he concluded.