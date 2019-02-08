Tough times for our IT Couple

It doesn’t rain but pours for our favourite couple, you remember the ones that own the glass house somewhere in the Central District.

Late last year the woman’s clothing shop situated in Phakalane was temporarily closed after she failed to pay rent for months, Whilst there was talk of dirvorce between the two- apparently the parents came to the husband’s aid as the pretty woman had made up her mind- Now their car was temporarily seized by the taxman’s office.

Their G-wagon which caused quite a stir last year around this time was briefly placed under judicial restraint.

The pastor should just come out and ask for help, shit has clearly hit the glass house and all.