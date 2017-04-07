Total Botswana promotes a cycle friendly city

TOTAL Botswana is hosting its most successful ever TOTAL CYCLE YOUR CITY tour in collaboration with MVA FUND and CYCLE FOR LIFE.

The event will be held on the 23rd of April 2017 and has an expected turn out of more than 500 riders and the general public.

This years’ initiative “Share the Road with Cyclists” starts at Total Game City then on to Total G-west (business base) enroute Dikgosi Monument to Total Broad-Hurst (Gilck) and Total Mmamashia, making a last stop at Total Village and then back to Total Game City.

The initiative is meant to raise awareness on issues of safety on the road between motorists and cyclists as well as to encourage healthy lifestyles.

This affords an opportunity and a first-hand experience for Policy makers to implement on necessary innovative needs that cater for cyclists on the road.

In line with their spirit of giving back, TOTAL say the event is an opportunity to join hands and help CYCLE FOR LIFE and MVA FUND to relay their message and sensitize the public on safety issues.

A stipulated 15km, 35km and 62Km is placed on the day’s event, and riders from 10years of age and older are set to “Cycle their city”.