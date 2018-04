After a little bit of confusion concerning the venue for this year’s annual Toropo Ya Muka Music Festival, organisers have finally cleared the air.

The confirmed venue is Botho University Sports Grounds in Block 10.

The venue has a holding capacity of 10 000 revellers and has a secure parking area.

TYM as the annual gig is called, has become one of the biggest events in Francistown’s calendar of events and one of the biggest employer of local talent.