Toropo ya muka 5-aside

The third installment of the annual Toropo Ya Muka promises to be much bigger and better.

The show slated for 27 May at the Francistown Sports Complex brings together’ the city’s talented youth and give them a platform to showcase their God given talent.

This year TYM decided to be agents of gender equality through their support of women in sports.

TYM will feature a five-aside tournament for both men and women for the morning activities.

Registration fee is P500 for interested seven member teams(both guys and girl).

The fee will also allow the team entry into the festival later that night.