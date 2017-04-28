Top vs bottom

Prowling popa look to pounce on lowly lovers

Township Rollers and Green Lovers: two teams desperate for points for completely different reasons.

The two sides meet at the Serowe Sports Complex at 3:30 on Sunday in a BTC Premier League encounter with potential season-defining consequences for both.

Table-topping Rollers are unbeaten in the league since they lost 3-2 to Mochudi Centre Chiefs back in November – a run that currently stands at 16 games.

However, the defending champions know that they cannot afford to slip up in Serowe with second placed Jwaneng Galaxy – who themselves are on an incredible 20 game unbeaten league run – just two points behind.

For Lovers the situation is completely different.

The Green Marines are bottom of the league having managed just three wins from 24 games this season. With just six games left and seven points from safety their premier league status is hanging by the thinnest of threads.

The Serowe-side’s biggest failing is their lack of potency in front of goal – they have scored just 17 times all season (31 less than Rollers), 11 of them courtesy of the red-hot Tinashe Chipunza.

Indeed between them, Popa’s top scorers, Terrence Mandaza (14) and Lemponye Tshireletso (11) have managed eight more goals than the entire Lovers squad put together!

It is a stat that perfectly illuminates the current gulf between the two clubs and the size of the task facing Lovers on Sunday.

Despite his side’s precarious predicament, speaking to Voice Sport this week, Lovers defiant coach and chairman, Onthusitse Keotswele insisted that the Green Marines could beat the drop.

Apparently undaunted at facing a Rollers side who hammered his team 5-1 when the two clubs met earlier in the season, Keotswele promised a shock on Sunday.

He said his boys know exactly what to expect and are ready to fight with all they have to collect maximum points.

“My team is playing well the problem is scoring goals and it is something that we worked on during training. Survival is not our priority, my players are young and we should let them play and enjoy their game. We should not pressurise ourselves with relegation issues because all these teams started at first division,” said Keotswele.

The coach bemoaned financial difficulties as a huge stumbling block to Lovers bid to improve and grow as a club.

He revealed that they were unable to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window due to a lack of funds.

“Northern teams are struggling to find sponsors. It is the same as Letlhakane, diamond is mined there but it is not developed. We groom and develop players and southern teams recruit them because they have resources,” he grumbled.

Rollers on the other hand are the most financially stable club in the country. Enrolled by their President Jagdish Shah’s millions and with a plethora of sponsors, including Stanbic Bank, Popa have plenty of Pula to spare.

From a footballing viewpoint, the blues mentor Teenage Mpote cautiously told Voice Sport that there was no such thing as an easy game at this stage of the season

Mpote anticipates a tough game on Sunday and admitted to being impressed when watching Lovers earlier in the season.

“We have prepared well and this is the time to be more focused. The points difference between the bottom five clubs is minimal – Lovers still have a chance to survive and we should not undermine them.

“Our difference with Galaxy is only two points which is a test for us and ensures we prepare properly for every remaining game,” said Mpote.

Sunday’s fixture pits top against bottom – common sense dictates that Rollers will breeze past Lovers. However, logic counts for little when premiership survival and championship glory is at stake!