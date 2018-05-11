Top security for tym 4.0

The fourth installment of Troop Ya Much Music Festival promises to be one of the safest music events ever.

Slated for Both University campus on 26th May, organizers say the 10 000 capacity venue is the most secure in Francistown.

Giving an update on one of Francistown’s biggest gigs, its founder Bonno Ngaka aka DJ Colastraw Da Icon said security has always threatened to spoil the fun in the previous shows.

Ngaka said security of revellers is at the top of the agenda.

The popular DJ said he expects well over 4000 people to throng the Block 10 venue.