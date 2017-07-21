Top honour for soares

Francistown Jazz Festival organiser Soares Katumbela was one of the biggest winners at the just ended President’s Arts Awards.

Katumbela was recognised by President Khama for mentoring Botswana Jazz artists.

Street Horn Promotions Director is among some of the few locals who have toiled to make jazz a genre of choice in Botswana.

A jazz fanatic who has mentored the likes of Shanti Lo, Katumbela is currently undertaking one of this biggest projects, the Francistown Jazz Festival headlined by Ringo Madlingozi.

Grooving In the Ghetto would like to congratulate Bro Soares for a well deserved award.