With the coming in of the new administration, we have seen a

lot of shake-ups but this one promises to be the biggest yet.

Shaya has been informed by a highly-placed source how one of

the top cops is allegedly in hot soup for fraudulently giving out

two gun licenses to this once famous spy.

Shaya has also been told of how the ‘corrupt’ cop has failed to account for his new

Range Rover.

Come back from hiding Police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe and deal with this, I expect a statement

from you.