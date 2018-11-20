Top 8 headache as Zebras flight delays

The national team, Zebras”s delayed trip back from Mauritania has put the Mascom Top 8 matches scheduled for this weekend in serious jeopardy.

According to reports from Botswana Football Association (BFA), the Zebras who were expected back home on Wednesday are stuck in the North-Western African state due to snowy conditions in France.

Air France delayed the departure of the Zebras from Mauritania due to an expected heavy snow fall on Tuesday.

Major David Bright’s team who lost 2-1 to the hosts on Sunday can only fly out on Tuesday night for France and subsequently leave France on Wednesday.

This means the team will only drive back in the country on Friday.

In an interview with Voice Sport, Township Rollers Public Relations Officer Phempherethe Pheto said the laws are clear that if a team has four or more players in the national team they are at liberty to ask for postponement of their match.

Rollers who have four players in the s senior team were scheduled to face Black Forest on Saturday before getting ready to welcome Lesotho’s Bantu Football Club in a CAF Champions League encounter.

“We have to put players first. They have to rest. Its practically impossible for players to arrive on Friday and then play on Saturday and Tuesday,” Pheto said.

“However BFA as custodians of football will definitely apply their minds to this matter and advise, but as far as I know players should not be allowed to get off a flight and straight on to the pitch,” he said.

The local organising committee however announced at a press conference this morning that fixtures will remain the same until announced at a press conference yet to be confirmed.