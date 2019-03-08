Football fever is once again set to hit Francistown, as, for the fourth year in a row, the second city hosts the final of the Mascom Top 8.

As in the last two years, to mark this momentous occasion, Thapama Pleasure Island will hold their Top 8 After Party.

The event will feature the likes of La Timmy, Robbie Rob and Lee Tex with DJ Cue as the host.

Speaking to GITG in a brief interview this week, the versatile, Francistown-based Disc Jockey explained the motive behind the After Party was to create entertainment for the people of Ghetto.

“Come celebrate Top 8, whether your team won or lost,” he encouraged.

P40 gets you in.