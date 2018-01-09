Top 10 Worst Movies of 2017 by Theo Silitshena

10. Fate of the Furious

Everybody knows this film should have never had happened, Fate of the Furious was forced upon us and it was terrible.

Now Tyrese Gibson is furious about his fate.

9. Wonder Woman

You’re probably wondering why Wonder Woman is a part of this list.

Before you protest; ask yourself why Wonder Women’s aunt took a bullet for her when Gal Gadot has been blocking bullets in slow motion the entire film.

8. Transformers: The Last Knight

Micheal “the destroyer of childhood memories ‘Bay absolutely slaughtered what little love and respect, I had for the Transformers franchise.

The last good Transformers films were the first two installments with Shia Lebouf and even the second film was unnecessary.

7. Baywatch

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the boy from High school Musical, David Hasselhof and the infamous Baywatch swimsuits are the only reason anyone paid for this movie.

6. Fifty Shades Darker

For some reason the studio thought it was a good idea to fire the writer of the Fifty Shades movie, hire the writer of the books husband and add a helicopter crash were it obviously had no place being just so the film seems exciting.

I honestly don’t know why anyone would pay to watch a soft-core porno initially intended, for middle-aged women going through a midlife crisis.

5. Kidnap

Halle Berry is a stunning and intelligent woman, but her choices over the past haven’t been the brightest.

I thought the worst mistake in her career was Catwoman but after watching Kidnap, I was surely mistake.

This film was so bad it was actually entertaining.

4. The Emoji Movie

The Emoji Movie opens with Meh the main character open with a voice over stating that “emoji’s” are the most important invention in the history of communication.

That moment in the movie is one of the signals letting you know, it is highly encouraged for the audience to get up from their seats and leave the theater.

3. Geostorm

Geostorm did well on the Box office charts beside from just being another barrage of forced action and even more forced suspense that did not even need to happen.

Thank you Hollywood producers’; making another pointless film about the weather is just wanted we needed to help fight global warming.

Apart from Sharknado which was just informative.

2. Kingsmen: The Golden Circle

Little did we know Kingsmen “The top secret agency (not really that secret)” has an American cousin with a dancing Channing Tatum and a cripplingly distasteful storyline.

1. The Snowman

I’m not even going to bother you with this nonsense; every living organism that had a hand in bringing this monstrosity to life deserves to be shamed.

Shame on you; Michael Fassbender, you’re better than this.

