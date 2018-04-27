Too late for losing BDP candidates

Party forges ahead with nomination this Friday

Losing candidates in the just ended Moselewapula primary elections are racing against time to beat the nomination deadline set for this Friday.

The appellant wrote a letter to the regional committee stating that they do not accept the primary elections results.

They said they reject the ward results because a new voters roll was used instead of the previous one.

In their letter they also stated that there was a high rate of voter trafficking, manipulation and total control of structures by the area Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane.

They also accused the winner Gilbert Boikhutso’s campaign team of holding activities within voting area, and further accused Moswaane of campaigning for Boikhutso through short text messages.

“We are aware of the resolution we made to support the winning candidate, but this only applies on terms and conditions stated in the Primary elections rules and regulations, which states that the date of the elections shall be determined by the central committee and this date shall be sufficient time for preparation before national elections,” the letter further reads.

There was an urgent hearing on Tuesday evening to deal with their appeal sent to the regional office.

Acting Francistown Regional Committee Chairperson, Lesego Kwambala confirmed to The Voice that, they sat on Tuesday to address grievances advanced by some of their members.

“We looked through the appeal but it does not bear any names, so we don’t really know who’s appealing,” Kwambala said.

The acting Chairperson said the appellant also want the nomination and primary election dates to be postponed.

“The party has no powers to do that. Only the Independent Electoral Commission can set election dates,” he said.

Kwambala further said that some of the reasons advanced had nothing to do with the just ended primary elections.

“Some of the issues they raised can be dealt with even after by-elections,” he said.

Gilbert Boikhutso who garnered 299 votes is expected to be nominated this Friday without any hurdles.