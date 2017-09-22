Too clean for a condom

Last Friday afternoon, Voice cartoonist Lesole Ntshole, took a taxi from Main Mall to the bus rank in Gaborone when he overheard a conversation between passengers about unprotected sex.

MAN IN BLACK TROUSERS: This lady on radio advert saying “Monna o rotse kepese” (meaning the man is circumcised), seems to be excited. You can feel the way she talks.

DRIVER: Our government has run out of ideas. These days it’s all about “Rola kepese.”

What happened to the likes of ABC (abstinence, be faithful, and condomise)?

MAN IN BLACK TROUSERS: At first people were never told the other side of the story.

They were made to believe that circumcision was the solution to HIV/Aids. Now the same government cries foul when condom use declines.

LADY IN BROWN DRESS: I’ve heard that some ladies are now dumping their partners for circumcised ones.

I’ve actually noticed that most people don’t use condoms anymore.

I’ve been keeping a keen eye on the trend and I’ve observed that on Mondays, usually after an entertainment packed weekend, young ladies frequent pharmacies looking for the popular morning-after pill.

DRIVER: Yeah, I hear the pill is easily accessible and sold over the counter.

But sometime back I heard government was going to firmly regulate the distribution of the pill.

LADY IN BROWN DRESS: I don’t see that happening soon. Most of the pharmacies are foreign-owned.

Foreigners know how to cover up their dirty operations, especially when a government is docile, like ours.

DRIVER: With male circumcision, a number of illegal abortions cases have escalated. Last week the police recovered a foetus near CBD.

If you were to ask most young ladies why they’re pregnant, they’ll just simply tell you it was a mistake.

MAN IN BLACK TROUSERS: That’s a lame statement. When you indulge in unprotected sex, what do you expect?

Are you going to tell your child you made them by mistake?

Even if you were to tell them, they’d hate you for the rest of your life. (laughter).

The conversation ends as we reach the rank, and disembark from the taxi.