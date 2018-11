Dubbed the most amazing uptown event of the year in Tonota; the Lit Pool Session is expected to attract hundreds of young and hip patrons looking for an escape from Botswana’s blistering heat.

The event offers a delicious menu, amazing bar and cocktails, swimming and pool volleyball.

The first 15 ladies at the pool side will get free drunk gummy bear kebabs.

Entry is P80 for two people and P50 for individuals.