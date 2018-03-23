Togetherness stages Extravaganza in Maun

After hosting a successful event in Gaborone at the Molapo Stanbic Bank Piazza featuring South African “Omunye” boys, Togetherness festival is now headed to Maun.

The music festival featuring the crème de la crème of local artists is billed for March 29th at the Country Farm.

The event dubbed Maun Easter Extravaganza will feature local heavyweights Charma gal, Franco, South Africa’s Dr Malinga, Dramaboi, DJ Chrispin as well as newbie Motlha of “Mma Motse” fame.

South Africa’s golden boys headlined the Gaborone leg of the musical marathon – Destruction Boyz- of “Omunye” fame.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment the event organiser, Lesego Matlhware said this will be the second time the event is held in Maun but apart from the capital city, the event has also been staged in other parts of the country including Tsabong, Francistown, Kanye, Jwaneng and Mahalapye.

“This is actually the second time we visit Maun and we are very excited to be back there,” he said.

Matlhware further revealed that the event, which first started back in 2015 in Tonota has so far hosted 10 memorable shows around the country, but their biggest in terms of turn out was in 2016 when they hosted the then trending artist, babes Wodumo of ‘Wololo’ fame.

“The event attracted over 4 000 people, but this time around in Maun we are hoping to hit the 5 000 mark because now we have a bigger venue and the line up is massive. We are hoping to attract people not only from Maun, but those in Gantsi and Orapa areas. This will be more of an urban and cultural infused event, as you can see the line up boasts of artists whose music the people from the area can relate to,” he said.

The event comes at a strategic time when Maun is hosting the popular, Mascom horse derby. As is the norm most people flock Maun for the memorable annual event.