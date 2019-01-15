A 3-year old girl fell off parent’s moving car and died yesterday in Maun.



Confirming the incident, Maun police station commander, Motlhaba Ramaabya said the alleged accident happened at Xhabara ward, behind Maun senior secondary school.



“Allegedly the child opened the door while the car was moving and was thrown off at a junction,” said Ramaabya.



The matter is still under police investigation.



“Parents and or guardians of minor children need to be extra vigilant when travelling with little ones. Car seats and child lock are some of the protective measures that can be used.”



The toddler is said to have been with her parents at the time of accident.