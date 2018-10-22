Tlou Energy seeks to address energy shortage

Coal Bed Methane (CBM) producers, Tlou Energy, are determined to address Botswana’s energy shortage through their Lesedi CBM project.

Addressing shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held last Wednesday the company Chairman, Martin McIver, said through the project, Tlou Energy will not only help the country manage the current energy shortage it faces, but also provide a new industry and associated employment.

The CBM developers were last year granted a licence to explore coal bed methane resources in five coal concessions in Southern Botswana for a period of 25 years.

“CBM will create an alternative and cleaner energy source for the country and its citizens,” McIver told shareholders.

McIver says Tlou Energy has already responded to government’s 100 MegaWatts (MW) tender, stating that field development work is already underway.

While Botswana gets majority of its energy from Morupule coal powered plants, that is still not enough as the country finds itself still importing electricity.