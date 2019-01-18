Tlou Energy forging ahead with Lesedi Project

Tlou Energy, developers of gas-to-power projects, have announced that its flagship initiative, Lesedi Project is at an advanced stage.

Updating its stakeholders this week, the company says its operational team has restarted production pod drilling at the Lesedi Project, located in Central Botswana.

It is reported that all of the production pods are being drilled in the same area as was proposed for the initial project development and are aimed at confirming the gas flows as well as ensuring production readiness prior to commencement of development operations.

The Lesedi Project is said to boast sufficient gas reserves for an initial development of 10 Megawatts (MW).

It is estimated that for a period of 25 years, the company would require gas reserves of approximately 28 billion cubic feet for a 10 MW project while a 100 MW project for the same period would require approximately 274 billion cubic feet.

The company says it has already sent a response to government’s Request for Proposal (RFP) for the supply of up to 100MW of CBM generated power.

While awaiting response and as the tender process is ongoing, Tlou Energy says it has already entered into discussions with potential off-takers of gas and power as well as possible financiers of the downstream development.

Commenting on the latest development, Tlou Managing Director, Tony Gilby says following the festive break, the field team has remobilized and has recommenced drilling activity to complete the production pods at Lesedi, from which the company intends to produce gas to potentially supply the initial stages of the proposed project.

“We look forward to providing investors with further updates in relation to operational progress specifically, the successful completion of the production pods and commencement of production activities,” said Gilby.

The company believes its gas reserves are large enough to supply significant amounts of clean power to Botswana for many years.

It is further thought that the development of a new gas industry would significantly improve energy security as well as providing essential direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals.