Tlou Energy completes drilling at Lesedi CBM project

A developer of gas-to-power projects using Coal Bed Methane (CBM) – Tlou Energy has announced that it has successfully completed drilling of both vertical and lateral wells at the Lesedi CBM Project.

The listed developer announced yesterday in an update to stakeholders that drilling was completed within budget.

The company Managing Director, Tony Gilby says the drilling operations progressed extremely well, further saying he is looking forward to more drills which are to be followed by the commencement of production testing operations early next year.

These are pilot drilling production, and if successful, these wells are expected to form part of Tlou’s initial gas-to-power project which will include installation of transmission lines and grid connection.

Tlou whose projects are located in central Botswana is focused on delivering Gas—to-Power solutions in Botswana and the rest of the Southern African region in order to ease power shortage.

Showing its commitment, it has already submitted a response to a 100 Megawatts CBM Request for Proposal from the government of Botswana and currently awaits feedback.