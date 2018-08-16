Tlokweng murder suspect remanded in custody

Extension II Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa, this morning further remanded Simon Badisa Kgowe, a suspect in the recent murder of Elizabeth Bonolo Kerekang whose headless body was found dumped in Tlokweng.

The gruesome murder which has sparked anxiety and public outrage became a subject of police investigations following the grisly discovery of the deceased’s headless body by a passerby in the bush at Maratanang ward.

The 27-year-old Kerekang was buried last week amid scenes of anguish and disappointment as her bereaved family struggled to come to terms with her untimely passing.

Although the police are said to have discovered incriminating evidence against Kgowe in the form of blood stained clothes at his rented house in Gaborone’s Block 3 location, he has allegedly refused to disclose the whereabouts of the deceased’s head.

Thato Dibeela from Directorate of Public Prosecution, this morning told court that the police investigations are ongoing.

She said they have not yet found the head but assured the court that police were fast narrowing their investigations and that they will find it.

She pleaded with the court to further remand the accused as the investigating team is looking for two people they believe are implicated in the case and that releasing him might lead to loss of evidence.

“Though we are assuming we know the cause of death, we still need the postmortem results. We have taken samples of evidence linking the accused to murder to the laboratory and we’re waiting for the final report,” said Dibeela.

Kgowe’s attorney, Gosiame Digangwa did not oppose further detention of his client.

He said they will apply for bail after the police investigations are complete.

Digangwa said his client has bruises all over his body and that the police took him to the hospital but refused to give him the police medical report form.

Magistrate Kgerethwa ordered that the investigating officer give the accused the police medical form which will be filed by the doctor.

She further remanded Kgowe in custody and his next mention date is August 31st.