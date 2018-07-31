Tlokweng murder suspect arrested

Police have, following a painstaking search, arrested a man suspected to have murdered a woman whose headless body was yesterday found in the bush in Tlokweng.

The suspect, Simon Kgowe, 30, from Mochudi who is said to be the deceased’s boyfriend is alleged to have killed the suspect, beheaded her before dumping the body in Tlokweng.

The headless body of the woman was found in a pool of blood dumped in the bush at Maratanang ward on Monday morning by a passerby who then alerted the police.

The police have since managed to identify the deceased who hails from Lerala, and have informed her family.

A squad of non-uniformed police officers this afternoon raided the suspect’s rented two and half house in Gaborone’s Block 3 location and arrested the suspect, much to the shock of his neighbours.

During the raid the police discovered bloody clothes, mop and bed sheets in one of the rooms.

After about an hour of search they left with the handcuffed suspect for further investigations.

According to one of the shocked neighbours who preferred not to be named for fear of victimisation said the suspect has always been abusive towards the deceased.

He said Kgowe was always physically abusing his girlfriend who stayed in Gaborone’s Block 7 and that she had sustained a big scar on her face from the beatings.

When reached for a comment, Director of Crime Intelligence, Detective Senior Assistant Commissioner Nunu Lesetedi, was reluctant to give any further details as he said the matter was still fresh and that they have just started interviewing the suspect.