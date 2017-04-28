Tlatsa Lebala line up confirmed

The long awaited line up for the Tlatsa Lebala festival is finally out, with more than 50 artists having been included in the controversial music show.

Some of the big names that have been included are: Franco, Alfredo Mos, Vee Mampeezy, Ditiro, Amantle Brown, Machesa, Faded Gang, HT, Slizer and Scar.

The line up includes a variety of genres, with heavy metal represented by Metal Horizon and Gospel present in the form of the legendary artist, Phempheretlhe.

Other notable performers are: Women of Jazz, Apollo D, K Bos, Bangu, Mlesho, Mosako, DJ Gouveia, Big Pun, Mr O, Chrispin and DJ King.

Dollar Mac, Sadie, Leungo and Maun Finest, Black Price will be Masters of Ceremony.