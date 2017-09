Revellers in Francistown can look forward to a groovy weekend, with the cream of Botswana’s music performers set to invade the second city on Saturday.

Billed #Tlatsa Ghetto, the show starts at 2pm and runs until late at the Francistown Sports Complex.

Artists on show will include man of the moment ATI, Kast of #Tlatsa Lebala fame, Franco, Dr. Vom, Mapetla, Buckshot, MC Maswe, Bangu, DJ Chrispen and DJ Gouviea.

The show costs P60 but those who want VIP treatment will have to part with P300.