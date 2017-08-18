Tlatsa Ghetto date announced

After successfully filling up the national stadium back in May, Tshepiso Molapisi also known as Kast is now headed to Francistown as promised.

Kast this week announced that the Tlatsa Ghetto event will be held on September 16.

The event that has been slated for the Francistown Sports Complex, according to Kast, is an appreciation concert for the support Batswana showed him.

Under the tag line ‘Ghetto Zwibakanyileni ku Zhadza’ the musical show will once again have an all local line up.

The excited ‘Sejabana’ hitmaker told The Voice this week that his team will ensure that the next two events are as successful as the inaugural Gaborone gig that lived up to expectations.

“We are once again excited about our next event after a successful concert in Gaborone. As promised we are headed to the city of Francistown before we prepare for the Maun event.”

Kast also confirmed that the second Tlatsa lebala event will come again early next year but could not go into any further details.