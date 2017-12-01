Time to swim away Big Fish

I know it’s very painful to have a business cancelled at the last minute but my advice to Comfort Ramatebele is to accept it and move on.

Big Fish, as he is known, has been Mascom Top 8’s Director of Ceremonies since the football tournament’s launch six years ago.

However he was unceremoniously dropped this year and, although Shaya is crying with you in your corner, I suggest you let it go.

You may have lost some business opportunities because of this but know that when one door closes another one opens.

You can’t be a life MC, with your talent and connections, the world’s your oyster!