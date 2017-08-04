It’s time to man up Kast

What is going on now, I mean after managing to fill the stadium, Kast shouldn’t be seen at police station being questioned for petty things.

Shaya has not verified whether the accusations against the Se Ja Bana hit maker are true or not but he must know that as big brand (I mean by our local standards) he must know better.

The man between Tlatsa Lebala spent part of Thursday night moving from Gaborone West to Gaborone Central Police.

Like I said, I don’t want to tell unconfirmed reports but indeed he was being questioned.

So it is time you man up my man or else you will hold your 2018 Tlax before an empty stadium.