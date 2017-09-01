Time to crown Miss Nkange

The second Miss Nkange Constituency returns on the 30th of September.

The beauty pageant, organised by Care for the Future Organisation in collaboration with Virtual Sound Entertainment, will be held in Tutume village at Dark Inn Hall.

The pageant brings together all the villages in the constituency (Nkange, Nswazwi and Tutume) under one roof to exchange ideas, socialise, network and showcase their talents.

The crowned Queen will become the constituency ambassador and will be involved in community development projects.