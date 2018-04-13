Tibakalanga fest

This two-day fun-filled event at the TG-Silundika Cultural Community Centre(TGSCCC) in Plumtree-Zimbabwe’s main thrust is to promote Kalanga culture while empowering people with a more stable and sustainable local economy.

It was conceived at an international cultural marketing workshop held at the TGSCCC in 2016 facilitated by a US Anthropologist, Professor Gordon Bronitsky.

The event showcases Kalanga traditional food, educates local, regional and international audiences about Kalanga people, their traditional and contemporary arts and crafts, music and more.

The festival also creates a market for food products grown by local farmers.

The event is slated for July 21st.