Thrills and frills at Mascom derby

It is time to head up north, throw down some bets and enjoy the village vibe at the popular Mascom Derby, to be held over the Easter Holidays at Shashe Race Track in Maun.

This Saturday 88 horses from Botswana and Lesotho will be kicking up the dust in a show that promises to thrill from as early as 0800hrs.

The race will be divided into different categories comprising four Tswana breed and seven Thorough breed races.

Mascom’s Communications and Public Relations Manager, Barbara Gotlop says the derby will welcome a new sponsorship of prizes for four Races from the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development Thapelo Olopeng.

Horses such as John Douglas and its Jockey, Danny Simon from Charleshill have built a large following at this annual event.

Other notables include Debi Xwi from Jwaneng, Shinning Star, Jealous Cat and Bin Laden.

These horses will be expected to bring back the exciting excitement of stiff competition between The Voice of Charleshill and Shut The Voice of Maun.

Adding to the vibe will be a Fashion Show, termed ‘White Sands.’

“After a successful event in Maun, Mascom Derby Fashion Show 2016 proved that there is talent in the north and Mascom saw it fit to provide a platform for up and coming designers during the biggest horse racing event in Botswana,” Gotlop says.

The love of Exotic destinations in Botswana and the white sands of Maun under the lazy summer sun inspired the theme WHITE SANDS’ for a show featuring six local designers showcasing 8-10 garments each.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Mascom will donate P50 000.00 of the proceeds to Love Botswana Outreach Mission Centre in Maun.