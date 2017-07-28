Three vie for F/town South

Battle lines drawn for BDP primaries

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party has stepped up its efforts in their well calculated move to hold primary elections in opposition held constituencies.

The strategy devised last year to kill the momentum of the Umbrella for Democratic Change will see BDP holding primary elections in 19 constituencies.

Francistown South, currently under Wynter Mmolotsi of Botswana Movement for Democracy is one of the targeted constituencies.

Registration cut-off for interested democrats was last Friday.

Tsholetsa House in Francistown was packed with aspiring candidates and well wishers when The Voice visited on Friday evening.

This publication can exclusively state that three members submitted their names to challenge Mmolotsi in the 2019 General elections.

Former Francistown South Brach Secretary Modiri Lucas, Women’s Wing Chairperson Lamodimo Dikomang and former area Member of Parliament Khumongwana Maoto submitted their names for vetting.

Vetting is expected to be completed by the first week of August and candidates announced a few weeks later.

The only woman in the three-horse race could not shed much light on her interests in a telephone interview with The Voice.

Dikomang who insisted that she was still a member of the branch committee said it was too early to be talking about her interests.

“Thats not how we do things at BDP. We don’t talk to the media until we have been given a go ahead. Please call me back after the party is done with all its processes,” she said without necessarily denying that she submitted her name.

The other candidate and former MP, Maoto confirmed submitting his name. “It is however against party policy to discus this issue with the media because we are still awaiting the vetting process,” he said.

The former Francistown South MP is seen as a strong contender for the constituency which in the last few weeks seemed likely to be given to Lucas on a silver platter.

The young Lucas declared his interest two weeks back in an interview with this publication.

Lucas was considered a front runner due to his alleged close relationship with Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

While Maoto had always shown interest to contest, the arrival of Dikomang has left this race wide open.

Meanwhile council candidates have also submitted their names. Among the notable ones are Themba Mambo who’ll be looking to retain his ward in Boikhutso.

Others include specially elected councillor Zazambi Tuelo who will fight it out with Peter Nare and Koketso Samson in Phillip Matante East.