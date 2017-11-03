Three traditional healers jailed for fraud charges

Three Zimbabwean men suspected of swindling a gullible woman by pretending to be traditional healers were further remanded in prison custody in Gaborone this week.

The three men, Gift Chiwhayi, 27, Phillip Rusari, 39, and Emmanuel Chihwayi, 42 are facing two counts of entering the country at ungazetted point and attempting to obtain by false pretenses.

It is alleged that on the 13th of October, acting in cahoots, the accused men tried to obtain P1 000 from Linet Mmali David by planting a dead baboon in her yard and later presenting it to her as a “thokolosi” they had exorcised.

They were however arrested by the police following a tip-off.

Applying for an extension of their custody, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo argued that the accused persons were illegal immigrants and therefore likely to abscond court if granted bail.

He said their investigations are complete and waiting for trial date to be set.

The law, Marapo further argued was clear that illegal immigrants should be deported which he said would be done when the case was over.

When asked if they have anything to say, first accused Chiwhayi said his wife was sick and admitted at Princess Marina Referral hospital.

The sick wife, Chiwhayi pleaded had left a child with the neighbours.

The second accused Rusari said his wife did not know his whereabouts since he did not have access to his cell phone from the day of his arrest.

Dismissing the accused pleas, Broadhurst Magistrate Wame Mosugelo

Said she would be breaking the law by granting bail to illegal immigrants. They were further remanded until their next court date set for November 13th.